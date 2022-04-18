13th annual empty bowls fundraiser happening next week

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — The 13th annual empty bowls fundraiser is coming to the Twin Falls fair grounds April 26.

South Central Community Action partnership is hosting the event to help raise funds that will provide food for families in need. The event lets you build your own bowl to keep and a chance to try 13 different soups from restaurants here in Twin Falls.

Ken Robinette is the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership and says his goal is to help get food to families in need.

“One of our primary goals is to make sure that we get food into households so that families and kids can have a healthy meal,” said Ken.

Ken has served with the partnership since 1979 and says he understands the challenges families face.

“You have high prices of gasoline and with the high prices of food going up and housing, all of those combined really make it a hardship on families,” said Ken.

Ken also understands the importance of organizations like South Central Community Action Partnership.

“It saddens me that we have so many people that have to come and seek services, but it enlightens me that I know that there are organizations like South Central Community Action Partnership that can provide some of those services to break down those barriers,” said Ken.

Last year alone donations doubled from 2020 bringing in close three million pounds of food which attributed to over 42,000 food boxes given to families in need.

You can purchases tickets for the event here, and for more ways you can support South Central Community Action Partnership, click here.

