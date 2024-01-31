Kristin Juszczyk scores licensing deal with NFL for clothing designs

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, scored a major licensing deal with the NFL for her clothing designs.

The touchdown for the football wife came after Taylor Swift was seen at an NFL game wearing one of her designs — a custom puffer jacket resembling her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey. The red oversized jacket features the number 87 on the front, which is Kelce’s number, and his last name on the sleeves.

Kristin has been making clothing for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and making outfits to wear to her husband’s games. Kristin is known for taking deconstructed NFL jerseys and turning them into jackets, corsets, tank and skirt sets, among other trendy pieces she showcases on her social media.

Other celebrities like actor Taylor Lautner, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel have been spotted wearing Kristin’s designs.

Kristen’s designs went particularly viral when photographs of Swift in her jacket at the game spread across social media. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also wore a jacket made by Kristin to that game.

Kyle showed immense support for his wife, commenting under several images of Swift in the jacket that his wife Kristin was the one behind the design.

Before the news that the NFL is giving Kristin licensing rights to make and sell her designs, Kyle spoke out on how happy he was for her creations going viral.

"Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she’s worked, how hard she grinded," Kyle told The Associated Press. "To see Taylor wearing it ,and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house.”

Kristin gained over 500,000 new followers on Instagram after the pop star wore her custom jacket.

Kyle and the rest of the 49ers will face off against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

