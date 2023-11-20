Krispy Kreme will soon have ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 20th anniversary of beloved holiday film “Elf” with a brand-new doughnut collection.

Beginning Nov. 24 for a limited time, you’ll find three new “Elf”-inspired doughnuts, and the returning Santa Belly Doughnut, which is filled with Cookies & Kreme filling and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle.

Kicking off the collection is the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles. It is then topped with “powdered sugary snow” and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

The Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut is also an Original Glazed Doughnut, this time topped with spaghettified cake batter buttercreme, colorful milk chocolate candies, sprinkles and a maple drizzle.

The Christmas Lights Doughnut takes an Original Glazed Doughnut and dips it in chocolate icing. It is then drizzled with green icing and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

MORE: This Buddy the Elf inflatable rides shotgun in your car

Krispy Kreme

MORE: ‘Elf’ is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary, and there’s new movie merch

You can get the doughnuts individually or in a limited-edition “Elf”-themed dozen box. You’ll also find a six-pack featuring the Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, Festive Lights Doughnut and Santa Belly Doughnut at select local grocery stores including Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Food Lion, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and others.

If you need something to wash down the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has also announced a few limited-time holiday beverages including a Sugar Cookie Latte available hot, iced or frozen, and a Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate.

The doughnut shop will also be bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” on Dec. 12. On that day only, you can get an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price in stores, at drive-thru windows, or online for pick-up or delivery.

Krispy Kreme

The 20th anniversary of “Elf” has inspired a handful of other treats this holiday season as well including new candies from Brach’s, Goldfish maple syrup-flavored graham crackers and “Elf”-themed pancake mix and syrup.

If you make sure “Elf” is in your holiday movie-watching lineup, you’ll want to catch this doughnut lineup while you can!

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Krispy Kreme will soon have ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts originally appeared on Simplemost.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.