6 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Eating Healthy Easier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We always start every year with the best intentions, but then things get in the way. You wind up feeling overscheduled as you chauffeur the kids from one activity to the next or feel overwhelmed at work and stop at that reliable takeout joint for lunch. Whatever the hurdle, life often leaves us little time — or energy — to create healthy, homemade meals.

One of the best tricks to have up your sleeve is to not only have a kitchen stocked with healthy food options but to have the tools accessible to get healthy meals done quickly and easily. Because if you can whip up boiled eggs to keep stocked in the fridge or have sliced veggies on hand for a quick pick-me-up, the simplicity is going to make life less stressful — and your doctor happier.

That’s why we’ve rounded up six of our favorite time-saving tools that can help you achieve your healthy food goals with less effort.

With the capacity to hold six eggs for poaching, scrambling, or hard- or soft-boiling, this handy device lets you create a healthy breakfast or lunch in minutes while doing almost all the work for you. This countertop tool lets you make eggs just the way you want them while saving time and water. Hard and soft-boiled eggs come out of their shells easily.

With more than 83,000 five-star ratings, it’s no wonder why this is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller among all egg cookers. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker would be great to take along on RV trips or could make a nice gift for a college student living in a dorm. It’s available for $20.31 on Amazon.

Increase your vegetable intake without added prep. Swap pasta for spiralized noodles or make vegetable noodle salad with a few quick turns of the handle. The $31.99 Brieftons 10-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer comes equipped with 10 Japanese stainless steel blades and a caddy for safekeeping. It’ll stay in place during use thanks to its suction-cupped pads. Use it for vegetable crinkle chips, lasagne, curly fries, spaghetti and more. If you have a little one that likes helping in the kitchen, the brand says the handle is even easy enough for kids to turn.

Amazon reviewer Lori found it easy to handle all the blades and said, “Making spiralized zucchini was so much easier than slicing with my mandolin and then cutting narrow strips!”

Feed your sweet tooth in the most healthy and delicious way with this hand-operated soft-serve machine that uses frozen bananas as the key ingredient. No sugar, dairy or preservatives are needed for making your own scoopable frozen treats. It comes with a recipe book that includes 36 types of homemade desserts you can make including pies, parfaits and sorbets.

All removable parts are approved for the top rack of the dishwasher. The Yonanas Soft-Serve Maker is available for just under $50.

This five-pack of 36-ounce glass meal-prep containers, for $39.99, will set your week off right. Simply fill each food-grade safe and BPA-free container with healthy snacks like sliced or bite-sized veggies to transform your fridge into a grab-and-go station. Each one has three separate compartments, an airtight smart-locking lid and holds 4 1/2 cups of food for complete portion control.

These containers come highly rated from Amazon buyers with more than 5,700 global ratings and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

The stainless Cuisinart GR-4NP1 Griddler offers the opportunity to cook five different ways with one handy countertop device. Use it as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle or half grill/half griddle. Cook up a nutritious breakfast in a snap by making eggs and hash browns and then make a vegetable panini for lunch. For dinner, you could grill chicken or kabobs or use the griddle to make fajitas. Amazon reviewers have found it easy to use and clean.

User JJ K. said he “learned to love the kitchen and cooking with this awesome gadget.” While another person called it “the best easy-to-clean nonsmoking grill.” Find it for $99.95.

It’s frustrating when you stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables from the grocery store only to have them go bad in the fridge before you’ve gotten to use them. Keep produce, meat and fish fresh for longer with this BPA-free vented compartment set for $40. Designed to help prevent spoilage, this three-piece set allows you to prolong food, store, and transport for picnics and holidays. With more than 4,000 global ratings with an overall score of 4.6 stars out of 5, this fruit storage set comes highly rated by Amazon users.

Reviewer Nicole said, “I’ve noticed the produce I put in these lasts longer (berries, grapes, leaf lettuce). I keep them up n the shelf in my fridge which helps me to see my produce and not forget about it. That’s why I liked the clear design.”

What kitchen gadgets have made your life easier? We’d love to know!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.