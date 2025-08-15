Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vroom vroom! Joe Mama's Car Show returns to Jerome this weekend with hundreds of classic cars

The 27-year tradition brings over 350 vehicles, featuring burnouts, loud exhaust contests, and a winner's parade
Lorien Nettleton, KSAW / KIVI Idaho News 6
JEROME, Idaho — One of Idaho's largest car shows returns to Jerome this weekend, featuring hundreds of classic vehicles and special events for auto enthusiasts.

Over the past 27 years, the two-day Joe Mama's Car Show has grown into one of the largest car shows in the state. Last year, over 350 car owners participated, offering something for every type of car lover.

Ray Alberti told me how the show was named for longtime Jerome resident Joe Skaug.

"He was a teacher when I was at Jerome High School, and he had a Pontiac GTO that he raced," Alberti said. "It's kind of like tradition carrying on."

Saturday's show and judging start at 9 a.m. For those who appreciate powerful engines, the loudest exhaust contest will be held at noon.

Winners will be announced at 2 p.m., followed by the winner's parade at 2:30 p.m.

***2025 Schedule (From Joe Mama's Car Show Facebook page) ***

Friday, August 15

  • 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Show 'n' Shine at Con Paulos Chevrolet
  • 5 p.m. - Cruise to ICCU park
  • 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Beer Garden is open
  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Live music by Carson Hasher
  • 6 p.m. - Taco Eating Contest
  • 6:30 p.m. - Burnout Contest

Carson Hasher will play after the Burnout Contest. There is still spots left to sign up for the burnout and taco eating contests, and you can also sign up for them the night of the event.

Saturday, August 16

  • 6AM - Registration opens
  • 9AM - Show officially starts, as does judging
  • 10AM - Beer Garden opens
  • Noon - Master AutoTech Jerome loudest exhaust contest, see their booth at the show to sign up
  • 1PM - Kids ice cream eating contest, we'll announce it for registration at the show
  • 2PM - Winners start lining up
  • 2:30PM - Winner's parade
