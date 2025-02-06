Union Pacific Train derailed in Jerome County: No injuries reported

A Union Pacific marked train derailed near Mountain View Barn in Jerome County Tuesday evening.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, which occurred east of Highway 93.

About 15 to 16 empty grain cars tipped over in the incident.

Emergency crews found a 106-car train that had slipped its tracks, but fortunately, no damage, spillage, or injuries were reported.

Officials have stated that the derailed train cars were all empty grain haulers. Crews are working to place the cars back on the tracks, with efforts dependent on weather conditions.

The quick response from emergency crews ensured that the situation was managed without any reported injuries or environmental impact.

Efforts to re-track the train are ongoing.