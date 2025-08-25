School resumes in Jerome with new bus routes, drop-off expectations

JEROME, Idaho — Students within the Jerome School District will return to class on Monday, after the district canceled classes last week following transportation issues.

RELATED: Jerome School District announces fixes to bus route after school cancellation

To prevent future delays, the district is rolling out new changes.

Students will only be allowed on buses if they are properly registered and have a confirmed route. Anyone without a confirmed route will be kept at school and asked to contact a parent or guardian for pickup.

The walking zone around each school will be set at a half-mile, meaning students who live within that distance will not receive bus transportation. The district says that around Jerome High School, the walking zone is extended to one mile, with exceptions for major road crossings.

Parents and families can see the new bus routes and stops on the school district's website.

Some schools within the district have also shared changes for student pick-up and drop-off patterns.

At Summit Elementary School, there will be two traffic lanes for drop-off. There are 6 designated drop-off zones, with 2 spaces on the outside lane and 4 spaces on the lane closest to the building.

At Jerome Middle School, parents are asked to use Birch Street to enter the parking lot. Drivers will not be permitted to access North Lincoln from 10th Avenue.

Families with students at Jerome Middle School and Summit Elementary are asked to pick up both students at Summit.

Meanwhile, Horizon Elementary School is asking parents to use only the designated drop-off / wait line area. If it's necessary to leave your car, the school asks you to find a parking space and walk your child to the designated pick-up areas.