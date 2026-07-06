Jerome's Main Street makeover continues as phase 2 construction gets underway

JEROME, Idaho — Construction is underway on phase 2 of Jerome's downtown improvement plan, bringing new streets, sidewalks, trees, streetlights, and updated water utilities to Main Street.

Planning and Zoning Manager Ida Clark said the project reflects what residents have long been asking for.

Jerome's Main Street revitalization: What's changing downtown

"We hear from our citizens, community members in our surveys, our comp plans that they would love to see our downtown come back to life," Clark said.

Last year, portions of downtown, including West Avenue A and Alder Street, were upgraded during Phase 1 of the streetscape project. Now, it is Main Street's turn.

Over the next several months, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as streets, sidewalks, and water utilities are torn out and replaced. The improvements are designed to enhance the walkability and attractiveness of downtown while also addressing overdue road and utility work.

Clark said seeing the project move forward has been rewarding.

"We understand some of these projects take years, and so to see the downtown, the revitalization, getting the new trees, the new sidewalk, CSI is building this new development coming back to our core — it's really exciting to be a part of and see," Clark said.

The $5.7 million project is funded through the Idaho Transportation Department, federal Americans with Disabilities Act grants and Jerome Urban Development funds.

While downtown businesses welcome the improvements, some are concerned about the impact construction will have on foot traffic and access. Nathan Ritter, who works at Renew Cafe, said he worries business will decline over the coming months because of reduced traffic and more difficult access to storefronts. He also questioned how much the project would ultimately change the character of the corridor.

"This is a state highway. Even after the construction is done, it's still gonna be two lanes, they're still gonna be semi trucks and mobile homes wheeling through here. It's still gonna be loud to walk on the streets. It doesn't necessarily fix a ton of the problems that makes downtown Jerome difficult," Ritter said.

Ritter encouraged the community to support local businesses during the construction period.

"For people in Jerome, it's more important, if you like small businesses on Main Street, to go frequent small businesses," Ritter said.

Construction is expected to be completed in November.

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