Jerome students return to classes after bus route chaos forces school cancellations

JEROME, Idaho — Students in Jerome returned to classes Monday morning after the first week of school was cut short due to widespread confusion with school bus schedules and routes.

The Jerome School District canceled classes Thursday and Friday to address transportation issues that left some young students stranded until after 6:30 p.m., hours after the school day ended.

"It's an absolute fiasco," said one frustrated parent during Monday morning's drop-off at Jerome Middle School.

The problems stem from a redesigned routing system and a significant increase in student bus riders this school year, creating what many parents describe as chaos.

"By not letting us know that they've rerouted traffic after the bus fiasco, it's created a massive, just a massive mess," another parent said.

Long lines of cars stretched outside schools Monday as parents opted to drive their children rather than risk bus complications.

"I been here since like 7 o'clock in the morning, 7:20 we got here," said one parent who had to drop off high schoolers earlier.

Starting this week, the district announced that only registered students with confirmed routes will be allowed on buses. Students without confirmed routes will be kept at school until parents can pick them up.

Logan Hall, whose third-grader lives 3 miles from school, said the problems continue despite her family being registered for bus service.

"Got an email last night at 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, the day before school, that she was disqualified from the bus due to some inconsistencies," Hall said.

During the two-day school cancellation, Hall double-checked her details with the school principal and verified that her daughter should be on the bus route.

"Absolutely. It's been a disaster," Hall said when asked if this year feels different from previous years.

Hall said she hasn't received an explanation for the sudden changes to her daughter's bus eligibility.

"I don't feel like they're being honest. Like if you were to tell us we don't have enough bus drivers or the bus is broken down, great. But be open, be honest, be transparent with us as to what's going on," Hall said.

The Jerome School District was unavailable for comment Monday despite multiple attempts to reach school leaders.

The district will hold a meeting to discuss transportation issues on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at the district office.

