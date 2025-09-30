Jerome man charged with felony arson after allegedly setting fire in family home

JEROME, Idaho — A 36-year-old Jerome man faces multiple felony charges after police say he set a fire in his bedroom and threatened to burn down his family's home earlier this month.

Miguel Marquez remains in Jerome County custody on $30,000 bond, facing charges including felony arson, battery, resisting arrest, and drug-related offenses following the Sept. 15 incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained through a public records request, family members were awakened by smoke alarms around their home near Davis and Ave H. They traced the smoke to Marquez's bedroom, where they discovered him with a fire burning in a silver bucket next to his bed.

When relatives asked Marquez to open his door, police say he refused and threatened to burn the house down. A family member managed to force the door open with a butter knife and extinguished the flames.

Court records show Marquez then became violent, punching his mother and brother in the head as they tried to help. Other relatives had to physically restrain him until police arrived.

Officers found burned clothing, lighters, a THC vape and a crystal methamphetamine pipe in Marquez's room. Police say he continued making incoherent statements and threats during the incident.

Marquez was transferred to St. Luke's for an evaluation. Police say he was initially cooperative before becoming belligerent again.

He faces six charges total, including felony arson and misdemeanor charges for battery, resisting arrest, and drug possession. A no-contact order is now in place protecting his family members.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

