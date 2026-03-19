Jerome County drafts a new ordinance to restrict renewable energy projects to industrial zones only.

JEROME, Idaho — Large-scale renewable energy projects on public lands, like Lava Ridge, are largely on hold, but southern Idaho communities continue to grapple with rules for energy production on private property.

Jerome County is crafting a new energy ordinance with hopes of striking a balance between public wishes and private property rights.

Under the existing ordinance, energy projects are allowed in any zoning type in Jerome County, including agricultural. However, commissioners have heard steady public opposition to industrial energy proposals for wind and solar, which have multiplied in recent years.

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In May 2025, the commission put a moratorium on energy projects while they developed a new ordinance governing private lands. Under the draft ordinance, energy production would only be allowed in industrial zones.

I sat down with Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch to hear about the county’s draft energy ordinance.

"We’re trying to put a policy in place that protects us," Crouch said.

"The main reason is because of... well not so much because of Lava Ridge, although that's a huge reason, but I think we got taken advantage of," explained Crouch, referring to the now-defunct plan to build a large-scale wind farm in the Magic Valley.

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"We didn’t have a lot of input, and it’s very important for us to make sure that we’re not run over," Crouch said.

Jerome County Planning and Zoning recommended against the draft ordinance.

"They came back and said, 'It’s too restrictive. We think you ought to change it,'" recalled Crouch.

Faced with the choice of starting the ordinance drafting process over from scratch and allowing several permits to advance, the commission opted to move forward during a meeting on Thursday. They scheduled a hearing on the draft ordinance for possible adoption for April 13, with the concession that some parts of it may need to be relaxed in the future.

Aaron Menenberg with Renewable Northwest was at that meeting. He is concerned that the ordinance will contribute to rising prices as demand increases.

"The reality is— where population grows, and economic growth happens— there needs to be more energy," Menenberg said.

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"The continued prosperity of those companies, and the people who work for them, and the people who live around them is entirely dependent on continuing to have reliable and affordable electricity," Menenberg said.

"I would very much like the energy companies to say, 'you know Jerome County is pretty restrictive,' and maybe that’ll cut the group in half that want to come here," added Crouch.

An open house for the comprehensive plan and energy ordinance is on Monday, March 23, and a hearing on the energy ordinance is scheduled for April 13.

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