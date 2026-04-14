Jerome County adopts new energy ordinance to restrict energy projects and preserve agricultural land

JEROME, Idaho — Jerome County has adopted new zoning ordinances that substantially restrict where industrial-grade energy projects can be built in an effort to prioritize and preserve agricultural lands.

As wind and solar energy developers line up to try and build new projects in Southern Idaho, several communities are grappling with rules for energy production on private property.

A full house attended Monday night’s hearing for three ordinances. Testimony during the hearing was split.

Jerome County adopts new rules for industrial energy projects

Comments against the ordinance came from landowners who were concerned that the rules stepped too far on private property rights, as well as energy developers eyeing an increase in demand due to Idaho’s growth with no signs of slowing.

Aaron Menenberg with Renewable Northwest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding clean energy infrastructure, highlighted Jerome's role in energy production.

"Jerome is a big one both in terms of inability to participate in energy generation and especially, as we know they're large consumers of energy, and so if they don’t do things to help hold their own, that puts more stress on everybody else and makes it harder for everyone to have reliable, affordable energy," Aaron said.

Many Jerome neighbors have been vocal in opposition to large-scale energy production out of concern that it could change the character of the county.

"What we need to preserve, and what these commissioners and Planning and Zoning need to protect is the future of Jerome," Dan Haney said.

"Seems like Jerome is the heart of this energy topic and a lot of us do that Midpoint substation. And it’s a fight they bring a lot of money into this fight. We bring a lot of spirit this our home we live here we raise our families here," Haney said.

RELATED | Jerome County drafts a new ordinance to restrict renewable energy projects to industrial zones only

Commissioner Ben Crouch acknowledged the ordinances will need some adjustments.

"It’s good to finally get it done. I think it’s a little feather in our hat and like we said earlier, it’s not perfect but that’s why we’re moving forward to work together and make it the best we can," Crouch said.

"We wanted to get something on the record going ahead and passed it tonight and then we will make the substitute changes and go from there," Crouch said.

The ordinance will take effect once it is published in the local newspaper.

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