As tariffs loom, Hempitecture embodies the goal of increased American manufacturing

Hempitecture, a Magic Valley-based company, is expanding its manufacturing and distribution footprint nationwide, following the opening of the first industrial hemp manufacturing plant in Jerome in 2023.

The company, known as the first hemp insulation producer in the United States, has made significant strides in sourcing raw materials domestically. With Idaho legalizing industrial hemp cultivation in 2021, Hempitecture now sources 100% of its fiber from within the United States, with nearly 50% coming from Idaho itself.

"Now 100% of our fiber is coming from within the United States, even more suddenly almost 50% is coming from right here in Idaho," said Matthew Mead, co-founder and COO of Hempitecture.

Hempitecture has increased production of its main product, Hemp Wool, and has introduced new products such as Plant Board and a carpet underlayment. These products are designed to provide sustainable, low-carbon alternatives commonly used in construction, supporting local agriculture.

The company has also invested in a network of warehouses to reduce distribution times, reflecting its commitment to efficient and sustainable manufacturing practices.

A new plant is in development in Tennessee, which is expected to support 20 jobs. However, the $8 million grant from the Department of Energy to build the plant is currently on hold. Mead expressed hope that the current administration will recognize the diverse forms of American manufacturing and the benefits of local job creation and agricultural supply chains.

Hempitecture's efforts to expand its operations and source materials domestically align with broader goals of revitalizing American manufacturing and supporting local economies. The company's growth in sustainable building materials highlights the potential for innovation in the industry.