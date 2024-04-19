Israel launches retaliatory strike against Iran, US officials say

Israel struck targets in Iran with missiles on Thursday night, according to multiple reports citing anonymous U.S. officials.

Iran's semi-official FARS news agency reported at least one explosion in the vicinity of an airport in the city of Isfahan. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Flights were diverted around western Iran early on Friday, without immediate explanation. Air defense batteries had activated across multiple provinces.

The targets were not nuclear in nature, according to anonymous U.S. officials who spoke to CNN. Iran's state news agency IRNA said Thursday that the country's nuclear facilities were "secure."

Scripps News has not yet independently verified the new developments.

Israel had promised to retaliate for Iran's Saturday attack, in which Iran launched hundreds of drones and additional volleys of cruise missiles from multiple locations in Iran and in other countries against targets in Israel.

Israel did not give additional details at the time about the nature of its potential response.

The U.S., the United Kingdom, France and other allied nations helped Israel defend itself against Iran's strike. Israel says nearly all the drones and missiles were intercepted. A 7-year-old girl was injured in the attack.

On Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed recommendations from allies to use restraint in Israel's response to Iran's attack.

“I want to be clear: We will make our decisions ourselves. The state of Israel will do whatever is necessary to defend itself,” Netanyahu said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told CNN on Thursday if Israel takes any military action against his country Iran's response will be “immediate and at a maximum level."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

