The 10 best deals at Home Depot’s month-long Black Friday sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The days of waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to start the holiday shopping rush are long gone. Much like Target and Walmart, Home Depot is launching hundreds of early Black Friday deals that run through nearly the entire month of November.

The home improvement store’s month-long Black Friday sale includes up to 50% off select power tools, up to $600 off select kitchen appliances and sales on everything from mattresses to fire pits, smart thermostats and indoor fireplaces.

Check out 10 of the best deals you’ll find in Home Depot’s Black Friday sale now through Nov. 29.

$2,998 at Home Depot (was $4,199)

In need of a new refrigerator? You can save a whopping $1,201 on this Profile 27.9 cubic feet Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator now through Nov. 29.

The refrigerator is made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, has a rotating door bin, LED light wall and hands-free autofill on the water dispenser. It even has built-in WiFi that will send an alert to your phone if you accidentally leave the door open.

$249 at Home Depot (was $599)

If you need a new mattress or want to upgrade the guest room before the holidays, you can get this Simmons 10-inch Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress for $299, a savings of $350.

The mattress is made with soothing gel memory foam and will ship right to your door for free. It also comes with a 100-night guarantee.

$209 at Home Depot (was $299)

You’ll save $90 on this Nest Learning Thermostat, now priced at $209.

The thermostat can help save up to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling by learning your favorite temperature settings. You can also control it through a smart device and set up alerts.

$2,198 at Home Depot (was $2,899)

Short on space in your laundry room? You can save $701 on this GE Profile 4.8 cubic feet UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer combo.

The washer and dryer can wash and dry a large load of laundry in about two hours. It also has SmartDispense technology that can store and automatically dispense detergent.

$99 at Home Depot (was $129)

If you’re looking to do a little remodeling or organizing this holiday season, you can save $30 on this 71-inch 5-Shelf Classic Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves, now priced at $99.

The bookcase comes in off-white or brown and has five adjustable shelves. It is made of particle board and MDF wood and some assembly is required.

$99 at Home Depot (was $199)

This 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set would make a great gift this holiday season and is 50% off.

Priced at $99, the set includes a storage case, multiple ratchets, drive sockets, bit sockets, drive extensions, combination wrenches and more. The storage case includes trays marked by drive size, and the tool trays are designed to fit in most tool box drawers.

$99 at Home Depot (was $199)

If you enjoy having a bonfire during the winter or are just looking forward to summer nights once again, you can save 50% on this Tipton 34-inch Steel Deep Bowl Fire Pit in Oil Rubbed Bronze.

The fire pit includes a mesh lid and poker and drainage holes to prevent rusting. An integrated wood grate enables airflow, while the lattice design provides 360-degree viewing.

$179 at Home Depot (was $219)

Now priced at $179, this 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower can move leaves and other debris from 15 feet away.

The blower has a speed trigger and high/low speed settings. It also has a lock on button so it can be locked in full throttle mode, which helps reduce hand fatigue.

$119 at Home Depot (was $240)

You can save $121, or 50%, on this Hubspace Biometric Fingerprint Electronic Touchpad Deadbolt, now priced at $119.

The lock uses fingerprint security and can store up to 30 fingerprints. It has wireless control and works with the Hubspace App, Google and Alexa. You can even lock and unlock your door remotely with the Hubspace app if someone needs access to your house and does not have their fingerprints stored in the touchpad.

$279 at Home Depot (was $399)

If you’re looking for a way to make your house extra cozy this winter, you can save $120 on this Caufield 54-inch Media Console Infrared Electric Fireplace, now priced at $279.

The fireplace is freestanding, so you can put it anywhere, plus it has room for a television on top and shelves on the side for storage. It has an adjustable thermostat and four flame-level settings and heats a room up to 1,000 square feet.

The fireplace also includes a remote and the flames work without heat if you are just looking for cozy vibes, but no extra warmth.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.