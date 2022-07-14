If You Battle Frizzy Hair, This Heated Brush Might Be A Magic Fix

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summertime can make haircare a challenge for anyone. Exposure to the sun and humidity, as well as spending lots of time at the beach or by the pool can cause hair to dry out and get damaged. If you’re looking for a styling tool to help give your hair back some of its life or get it under control, consider a heated brush to tame the summer frizz.

A heated brush, such as the MiroPure Ionic Anti-Scald Straightening Brush, which you can snag on Amazon for under $40 normally but is on sale for just $20 right now, offers the same benefits as a flat iron without subjecting your hair to the intense heat that can cause even more damage.

This heated brush is made with a metal ceramic heater that heats up quickly and evenly. With a more efficient heating system in the brush, you spend less time having to straighten it, which means less time with potentially damaging heat on your hair and you’ll get out the door faster! On those days where you’re rushing, you’ll also appreciate the MiroPure’s auto-off feature, so you don’t have to wonder all day whether you forgot to unplug it.

The bristles in this heated brush allow the gentle heat — which is adjustable — to work with all of your hair, making it smoother and silkier than it would be with a flat iron or by simply using a hair dryer. As a result, you don’t deal with split ends or tangles while styling. That why some people swear by heated brushes.

This ceramic heated brush has a solid average score of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with nearly almost 60% of all reviews being perfect. Verified Amazon Purchaser Caasi shared one such five-star review of the heated brush and talked about how well it worked with her thick, curly hair.

“It usually took close to two hours to do my hair so I just never used them [straightening irons],” she wrote in her review. “These brushes are a godsend! It only takes me about 45 minutes from start to finish, including dry time. Straightening takes about 30 minutes. I have NEVER been able to straighten my own hair this well. I LOVE these straightening brushes!”

She even included a pretty dramatic before-and-after collage of how well the heated brush worked on her frizzy hair.

In another perfect review, a verified purchaser named Eva wrote about this being her first experience with a straightening brush. She called the MiroPure heated brush “easy and effective.”

“This is my first time trying a straightening brush and I was really impressed on how easy and fast it was to do it,” Eva wrote, in addition to attaching a before and after photo. “My hair is very frizzy and it calmed it down by alot [sic]. I will be using this often.”

The negative reviews seem to describe unique situations where a person didn’t feel it worked with their hair texture or length, rather than general complaints about a certain facet of the brush. It seems like one of those cases where it either works like magic or makes you shrug.

The MiroPure Hair Straightener Brush is available on Amazon for $39.99 with free one-day shipping for Prime members. It’s even portable for those fun summer vacations in the heat, as well!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.