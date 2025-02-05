Winter blues: Symptoms and solutions for Seasonal Affective Disorder.

BOISE, Idaho — Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a mental health issue that affects 10 million people annually, with symptoms including reduced desire to do things like exercise and socialize.

Physical activity and sunlight can counteract the mood disorders associated with the change of season. Full-spectrum light therapy may also be helpful, although it can be more expensive and involved.

If you're feeling down or lackluster during the winter months, it's recommended to check with your doctor.

Symptoms include less desire to get out of bed, go outside, exercise, and follow your typical daily routine. Seasonal Affective Disorder affects 10 million people annually, with women more affected than men.