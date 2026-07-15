Wildfire smoke health risks: Who's most vulnerable and how to protect yourself

BOISE — Wildfire smoke poses serious health risks, and experts say even healthy people are not immune.

The National Wildland Firefighter Exposure and Health Effect study by the U.S. Forest Service shows a higher risk of lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as short-term declines in lung function, even for the healthiest firefighters.

People with asthma or COPD can have a particularly difficult time due to formaldehyde, cyanide, and benzene released by wildfires.

"We all feel it and we know and I can attest to this as an ER physician we see higher rates of people coming to the ER and a whole bunch of problems when air quality drops," says Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Exercising in heavy smoke is a bad idea, Meltzer said. Instead, he recommends staying indoors and taking steps to reduce exposure.

"Close the windows. Number one. Use a HEPA filter and switch your AC if you can to recirculating mode so not drawing in air from outside," Dr. Meltzer said.

Even for those who are not particularly susceptible, Dr. Meltzer said if you cannot see to the end of your block, you probably should not be outside.

For those who must go out, Dr. Meltzer recommends heading out in the morning or evening, when particulate numbers in the air generally go down.

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