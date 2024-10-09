Why Gen Z and Millenials are less likely to go to the doctor for assistance with general health issues.

(Verbatim of story that aired is below)

The newest generation has a lot to learn about health care.

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres for Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together.

And despite the advent of the information society, it seems gen Z-ers and millennials are less likely than other generations to go to a primary care doctor.

Dr Daniel Meltzer says Gen Z and millennials may be headed for some serious health problems if they don’t change their ways.

“People also we know are more sedentary today then they were decades ago0 when we didn’t have computers and video games and e bikes and scooters like talked about you had to actually pedal your bike,” said Meltzer.

On top of a lack of exercise, Dr. Meltzer says Gen Z and Mellenials are relying too much on unhealthy food choices.

Add that to the fact that there’s less access to primary care across the country and it’s a perfect storm of neglect with less than 50 percent of Gen Z and Millennials using primary care.

So what can be done?

“Number one is exactly what we’re doing which is education. Two is the provider side pulling and saying it’s time for your appointment come see us and number three is health plans ensuring the affordability of primary care,” said Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says the newer generations have the benefit of Telehealth, but the most important thing they can do is find a primary physician and take advantage of medical advances that can help balance the scales.

For Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, Idaho News Six.