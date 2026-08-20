Where you get your health care is an important part of getting proper and affordable treatment.

BOISE — Getting proper medical care depends on your needs.

So, we’re looking at the variety of places to get care and how to choose what’s right for you.

When it comes to medical care, most people can access their primary physician, a clinic, Telehealth and as a last resort, the emergency room.

Selecting the right source of health care

Because ER’s operate 24/7, and are required to treat everyone regardless of ability to pay, the bills there can be high.

“We know that the cost of having same condition managed in the emergency department versus a clinic or a urgent care can be 5 to ten times higher.” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says the ER is for immediate, acute and life threatening issues. Things like trouble breathing, a heart attack or a large wound that won’t stop bleeding.

For most everything else, you can go to a clinic. Or he says if it’s not urgent, your primary physician.

And more and more, he says Telehealth is gaining acceptance.

“The number of services that are available virtually has really increased and with it so too has utilization as people can access it all hours of the day all days of the week in the convenience of their home,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Consult your health plan to see what deductibles you have for each area of health care.