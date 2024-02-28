Wellness Wednesday: The importance of preventative healthcare

As part of our Healthier Together partnership with Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson spoke to Dr. Daniel Meltzer during our Wellness Wednesday segment about preventative health.



Preventive health care is so important to our well-being

Sometimes a simple shot can prevent us from getting sick

It’s also important to be aware of mental health issues

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

As part of Dr. Daniel Meltzer says preventive health care is so important to our well-being, but it's something a lot of people don't think much about.

"Most people who have diabetes which is about ten percent of Americans don't even know they have it, part of it is early identification of diseases."

Think of it this way, imagine going to your dr. and he or she says, you're great, you must be taking care of yourself. That would a treat. Dr.Meltzer says sometimes a simple shot can prevent us from getting sick.

"Things like measles, we're seeing an uptick in measles for example of course we know about the flu shot and Covid vaccines public vaccines that kids need to get screening there are vaccines adults need to get as well.

Dr.Meltzer added that it's not all about vaccinations but also being aware of mental health issues even at a young age.

"How are you doing? How is school going? Any problems do you feel bullied, are you getting harassed, is there peer pressure, are you depressed?

Preventive health care works, and in the long run will help you live a long and healthy life.

