Wellness Wednesday: The Importance of an Advanced Care Directive

Honoring Your Wishes When It Matters Most

A will is designed to honor your wishes after you’re gone. But what about honoring your wishes while you're still alive? Many of us may reach a point where we're unable to make our own health care decisions. This is where an advanced care plan becomes crucial.

Understanding Advanced Care Directives

An advanced care directive is a legal document that allows individuals to articulate and express their health care wishes in case they become incapacitated. Dr. Daniel Meltzer emphasizes the importance of having this document in place.

“A legal document typically done in concert with an attorney that allows individuals to articulate and express their health care wishes should they be incapacitated,” he said.

The Risks of Not Having a Directive

Without a directive, medical professionals may face challenges when making decisions on your behalf. Dr. Meltzer explains the potential issues that can arise:

“The problem then is when we get to that stage, and it’s often acutely, we have a heart attack or car accident and we’re brought into the emergency room. In the absence of knowledge of what the patient wants, we’re going to be pretty aggressive.”

Creating Your Advanced Care Plan

To avoid such scenarios, Dr. Meltzer advises:

Create your advanced care directive.

Store it with your attorney alongside your will.

Provide a copy to your healthcare provider.

“They’re not expensive, they’re readily available, and they’re really helpful for individuals, their families, and the medical teams caring for patients,” says Dr. Meltzer.

Don’t Leave It to Chance

No one wants to leave important health care decisions up to a stranger or, worse, a loved one who may not know your wishes.

For more tips on health and wellness, join us for Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together.