Wellness Wednesday takes a look at the benefits of joining the Walk to End Alzheimer's

MERIDIAN — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is a great place to learn how to handle the disease from a community that has been through it before.

The walk is September 28 at Meridian's Kleiner Park.

Walk to End Alzheimer's starts at 11:30 on Sept. 28th at Kleiner Park.

You can register day of the event starting at 10 a.m.

(Verbatim of story that aired is below.)

September is world Alzheimer’s month and if you’re a family starting to deal with the disease, you need to get ready to walk. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres it’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, and the annual Alzheimer’s walk is coming up September 28th in Meridian’s Kleiner park. But the walk is much more than just a fundraiser, it’s a connection to families who’ve been where you’re going.

The annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s is an opportunity , but not just to fight the disease.

“This is a great opportunity to just learn sometimes it’s scary to knock on our office door join us at walk see all these families that are here to support you. All of our community partners that are saying we care about you we care about your family we care about ending this disease,” said Alix Neva, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Idaho Chapter.

The annual walk is the biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research. But it also helps maintain local services like education and family support.

“We help with education. When this first starts people are like what is it what do I need to know we have 10 core education programs people can learn as the disease progresses,” said Neva.

Attend walk and you literally walk in the footsteps of those who’ve gone before you to navigate the difficulties of Alzheimer’s

“Really we just want people there this is a great time to show that there’s a large community around this. This is an extremely isolating disease and so when we attend walk we see 800-900 people in person holding their flower saying I’m connected to this disease I support you in this disease,” said Neva.

Again, the walk is September 28th at Meridian’s Kleiner Park.

For wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho news 6.

