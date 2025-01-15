Wellness Wednesday: Staying safe through Idaho's flu season

BOISE, Idaho — As the cold and flu season intensifies, Idaho is experiencing an unusually high level of respiratory illnesses, including influenza and COVID-19, according to state health officials.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho's state epidemiologist, noted that the presence of these viruses is confirmed through wastewater testing, which shows high levels of both influenza and the virus that causes COVID-19.

"I don't know if there's an explanation for why this year seems to have so much going on," said Dr. Christine Hahn. "We are seeing influenza viruses, the virus that causes COVID are high in our wastewater right now."

Fortunately, there is no sign of bird flu in the region, according to Dr. Hahn. For seniors, the risk of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is significant, but a vaccine is available to help protect against it. Dr. Hahn advises seniors, particularly those aged 75 and older, and younger adults with underlying health conditions, to consult their doctors about the RSV vaccine.

With the current high levels of respiratory viruses, Idaho residents, especially seniors, are urged to take precautions and consider vaccination options to protect their health this season.