Wellness Wednesday: Preventing the onset of Alzheimer's

BOISE, Idaho — In this week's Wellness Wednesday our senior reporter Don Nelson sits down with medical professionals to discuss ways you can prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

· The key to fighting the progression of dementia is to stay engaged

· Doctors are learning more about the disease daily

· The Treasure Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up on September 28

I’m Senior reporter Don Nelson at Kleiner Park in Meridian, the site of the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s. We at Idaho News 6 are so proud to be a part of it. In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, we speak with Dr. Daniel Meltzer about how positive changes to your lifestyle can fight the progression of Alzheimer’s.

“Good healthy activity maintaining physical activity continuing to use your mind, it’s learning new skills.”

According to Dr. Daniel Meltzer at Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, that is the key to fighting the progression of any form of dementia is to stay engaged.

“The Neuro-degeneration diseases of which of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia fit in are really an area of medicine and science where we’re learning more daily.

And it’s important to keep a close watch on other medical conditions.

“Whether it’s diabetes, blood pressure we know a lot of causes of dementia, small strokes, ensuring that our blood vessels are working well all can contribute to our brain health as we age.”

It may be June, but it’s never too early to remind everyone of the Treasure Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up on September 28.