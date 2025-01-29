Wellness Wednesday: Healthy habits key to maintaining weight loss after GLP-1 treatment

BOISE, Idaho — Maintaining weight loss achieved through GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, requires a comprehensive approach that combines medication, exercise, and healthy eating habits, according to Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer highlights the importance of transitioning from a "microwave culture" mindset, which seeks quick fixes, to one that appreciates the time and effort needed to sustain weight loss.

Dr. Meltzer underscores that creating proper habits is crucial and takes time. "It's not just a medication. It's not just exercising. It's not just eating well. It's all of those things," he said. Maintaining weight, he adds, is distinct from losing weight and requires a long-term commitment to healthy behaviors.

The initial success of weight loss can be a powerful motivator — you look better, feel better, and you are at much lower risk for things like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and even cancer. This improvement in overall health makes it easier to adhere to a healthy lifestyle.

"The more we lose, the better we feel. The better we feel, it's easier to adhere to it," Dr. Meltzer said.

