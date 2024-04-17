Wellness Wednesday has doctor's advice on how to deal with side effects from GLP-1 weight loss injections

NAMPA, Idaho — Doctors say everyone can have different reactions to medications. As a result, anyone experiencing side effects from weight loss injections known as GLP-1 agonists should ALWAYS check with their doctor.

The new weight loss drugs are more popular than ever. But what about the side effects? I'm senior reporter Roland Beres and it's Wellness Wednesday where we're healthier together. Today, I talk about the side effects I've seen taking the generic Tirzepitide and the general advice from doctors that we should all follow.

So, I'm finishing up my second month on my weight loss injections and so far, I've lost 15 pounds. I'm eating better and getting exercise and it seems to be working. And I"m not alone. Lots of people are taking these drugs.

"We certainly have seen an explosion in terms of the GLP-1 agonists and their use in a variety of ways.“

But, I've had some side effects that only hit when I upped my dosage after a month. Namely itchiness near the injection site and an occasional upset stomach. And when I say upset, I mean Niagra Falls. So, what should I do? Should I take an over-the-counter anti-Diarrhea medication?

"So before you reach for over-the-counter controls which we call someone putting a band-aid on a bleeder.talk to your doctor so you know why you maybe having those symptoms.”

Turns out, my side effects were minor and in fact, typical. But it's always good to call your doctor... just in case. I'm Senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho News 6.

