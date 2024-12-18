Wellness Wednesday explores the ways to reduce stress during the busy holiday season

(Verbatim of the story that aired is below)

Ah, the holidays. With sparkling lights, and festive fun, what could possibly go wrong?

“While we think of the holidays as the most wonderful time of the year, it can be stressful,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

There’s family, politics, gift shopping, hosting. And we always want it to be perfectly magical. But all that stress can result in real problems.

“Individuals who are or feel isolated we know that’s a driver of health outcomes. So if you are socially isolated, it’s often the case that they have worse outcomes. You're less likely to seek medical care, less likely to adhere to medical care,” said Dr. Meltzer.

So, if you’re in therapy, Dr. Meltzer says stay in it, and continue to follow doctors orders regarding medication.

And If you’re feeling stressed, Dr. Meltzer says take a break and get some fresh air and refocus your mindset.

“Find what we say is your bliss. Taking a walk. Petting your dog. Try to get grounded in what matters most to you, so you can enjoy the holidays with others,” said Dr. Meltzer.

He says isolation during the holidays can be highly stressful, so if you see someone who’s on their own, reach out to include them. It’s all part of the holiday spirit.

