Unlocking Support: The Importance of Palliative Care for Idaho's Caregiverste: Your Health Matters

An estimated 300,000 Idahoans are primary caregivers for their loved ones. Today on Wellness Wednesday, how many of these caregivers may not realize that real help is available through what's called palliative care—a service often confused with hospice.

The biggest misconception about palliative care is that it is strictly for those at the end of life. It is not. As one expert,

Dr. Daniel Meltzer emphasizes, “Palliative care is really a series of specialized medical services that focus on improving the quality of life for people with serious or terminal illnesses.” While hospice care generally serves individuals in the final six months of life, palliative care is designed for those with long-term diseases like cancer or Alzheimer’s. It can be initiated at any point in the illness to help manage symptoms and enhance overall well-being.

Dr. Meltzer explains, “It really focuses on symptom management sort of care coordination and supporting not only individuals with serious illnesses but their families as well.” Palliative care prioritizes pain management and seamlessly coordinates all other medical services, allowing patients to remain at home for as long as possible.

To learn more about palliative care options, Dr. Meltzer recommends talking to your family doctor. “They can often make a referral to a specialist—a doctor who has extra training in palliative care. Again, insurance companies can help direct members to palliative care services, and often, hospital teams have access to palliative care specialists,” he said.

It's important to know that both palliative care and hospice services are typically covered by insurance and Medicaid.