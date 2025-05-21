Understanding prostate cancer: What we can learn from Biden's diagnosis

BOISE, Idaho — The announcement that former President Biden has aggressive prostate cancer may have you wondering, if a president can be caught off guard by such a diagnosis, what chance do the rest of us have? I’m senior reporter Roland Beres, and it is Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together.

I spoke with a specialist about the warning signs for prostate cancer and how you can protect yourself.

The health of the most powerful leader in the world is of major importance. So, it is surprising to many that Joe Biden didn’t know he had prostate cancer until it had already spread to his bones. According to Dr. Adam Schatz, urologist with the Idaho Urologic Institute, "High grade aggressive cancer is actually the exception for most prostate cancers. In fact, Schatz says that “the overwhelming majority of men with prostate cancer die ... from something else.”

The PSA blood test can detect prostate cancer, and Dr. Schatz suggests that you should generally get one every year or two after age 50. The PSA test typically ranges from 6 to 10, with most discovered cancers falling into the manageable 6-7 range.

In cases of low-grade prostate cancer, the only way to identify it is through the PSA test. Many people choose not to take this test after age 70 because the risk of biopsies and other treatments can sometimes be worse than the cancer itself.

However, the good news is that if caught early, there are many treatment options available. "We can keep you alive for years and sometimes for decades with medical therapy," says Dr. Schatz.

For prostate cancer prevention, the Mayo Clinic recommends eating healthy, maintaining a proper weight, not smoking, and getting regular exercise. For Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres from Idaho News 6.