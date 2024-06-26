Traveling overseas? Here's what doctors say you should do to keep yourself safe.

BOISE — The summer travel season is here and typically that means lots of people planning trips overseas. I’m sr. reporter Roland Beres. It’s wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together and if you are going abroad, we have some tips on the medical items you should bring with.

Check with CDC for any immunizations you need to travel overseas.

Bring more of your prescriptions in case your travel home is delayed.

Stay hydrated.

Consider bringing a water backpack.

Recent deaths of travelers in places like Greece might have you thinking more about self care abroad.

The heat seems a likely culprit in Greece, staying hydrated and cool are the solution there. but disease can also come calling.

“As far as international goes, every country typically has its own requirements in terms of what vaccines are recommended because there are certain diseases that are endemic to certain geographies.” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, urgent care physician.

Meltzer says you should check with the center for disease control to learn what issues are most concerning where you plan to visit. And he says work with your doctor to get any immunizations you need.

Also key is to bring plenty of your normal medications.

“Because travel delays never happen right? So always a good idea to make sure you have the right quantity and quality of medications before you’re traveling.” said Meltzer.

And if the words Montezuma’s revenge mean nothing to you, remember, it’s not exclusive to Mexico.

“And bring things outside prescriptions that you might need like over the counter meds that might be helpful for pain or gastro distress.” said Meltzer.

And if you plan an adventure beyond sitting on the beach, bring a well stocked first aid kit to handle cuts and scrapes.

If you’re headed someplace hot, consider a water backpack. The bladder can hold two to three liters of cold water and ice. And that could save your life. For wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

