Tips for healthful aging: don't let age get the better of you

BOISE — As we age, it becomes increasingly challenging to maintain our health.

This week, we're exploring the keys to staying healthy through your golden years.

Discover how to age gracefully with wellness top-of-mind

Aging with good health

For many older Americans, falls are one of the main causes of hospitalization. Which means working out, especially our legs, is key to aging safely.

“It’s definitely not hopeless to build muscle. We know that it gets harder to retain muscle as we get older," explains Dr. Daniel Meltzer, "However, we know what’s called sarcopenia or muscle wasting as we age is associated with disability or what we call morbidity and frankly mortality, death due to falls most commonly. So maintaining muscle mass has been one of the signs critically associated with longevity."

Dr. Meltzer says physical activity, good nutrition, and getting plenty of sleep are all very important, but don’t forget about your mental health.

“Emotional health is a critical factor in longevity, life span, and health span. Isolation, we know, is a risk factor for death and disease; conversely, those who stay social actually live longer,” said Dr. Meltzer.

So, stay connected with a wide range of age groups.

And don’t forget to get a regular checkup. Dr. Meltzer says screening as we age is more important than ever, so don’t discount that regular doctor's visit.

