The importance of sleep: Why it's crucial for overall health and wellness

BOISE, Idaho — Sleep is crucial for overall health, as it allows the body to heal and the immune system to work. Executive Medical Director at Regence BlueShield of Idaho Dr. Meltzer advises that seven to eight hours of sleep a night is ideal, and that a consistent routine helps improve sleep quality. If difficulty sleeping persists, consulting a doctor or sleep expert is recommended.

Sleep may seem to be one of those things that just gets in the way of a productive life, but it's not.

"It's arguably the most important thing we can do for our health. Why? Because it sets us up for everything else. If we're not sleeping well our endurance, our focus, our resilience, our mood, our energy, all suffer," said Dr. Meltzer.

There was a time that we didn't know much about sleep and its benefits, but research shows our brains are active and learning during sleep and that's not all.

"Also it's a time where our body heals and our immune system is very active," said Dr. Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says getting a bit of exercise, some outdoor light, and limiting electronic exposure before bedtime are all keys to sleeping better, and a consistent routine helps too.

"There's pretty good data to suggest that a minimum of 7 hours of sleep, 8 is better, per night, and it's not just the quantity of sleep. What we've also learned is the quality of sleep is critically important," said Dr. Meltzer.

If you follow all those steps and you're still having trouble getting a good night's sleep, Dr. Meltzer says it may be time to speak with a sleep specialist or a doctor and they can help you get back on track