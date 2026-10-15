The importance of physical therapy: Doctors say results depend on what you put into it.

BOISE, Id. — The older you get the harder it is to recover from injuries. But doctors say recovery is within your reach if you commit to it.

These days it seems like there’s a drug for every ailment.

You want to lose weight? There’s a shot for that.

Importance of physical therapy

But when it comes to repairing an injury, Dr. Daniel Meltzer says there’s no shortcut.

“The question is do you want to heal in such a way that it really mitigates that this will ever happen again. Or do you want to heal temporarily only to go downstream and injure yourself again and be right back in the place you started. It’s the old saying you’re going to get out of it what you put into it.”

Dr. Meltzer says muscular skeletal injuries are so common, it dwarfs other disease classes.

“Muscular skeletal injuries and diseases actually contribute more than any other disease class to the cost of care. We spend more money on muscular skeletal conditions for most populations than any other conditions.”

Dr. Meltzer says Ultrasound treatments, massage and Therapeutic exercise can all be helpful.

Talk to your doctor for a referral and your insurance company for coverage.

For Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho News Six.

