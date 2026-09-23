The good and the bad: Alzheimer's is now 5th highest killer in the US, but advancements are being made

BOISE — An estimated ten percent of adults in Idaho have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

It’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together and this is alzheimer’s awareness month.

So, today we’re looking at how much progress we’ve made in the search for treatment and cure.

Alzheimer's advancements

Alzheimer’s is now the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. But with the bad news there’s also some good.

“More people living longer and what it’s done is bring more attention to this condition which has brought more research and more development,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, an ER physician with Regence.

Dr. Meltzer says research has led to real developments in the effort to control brain plaque through anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies.

“These monoclonal antibodies can actually reduce or even remove that plaque from the brain,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says there’s also a new more affordable blood test to give early detection of Alzheimer’s …allowing those affected to plan better for their future.

A future that Dr. Meltzer says should include good habits like regular exercise.

“When we’re physically active we increase our blood flow we increase our cardio endurance we increase neurovascular endurance,” said Dr. Meltzer.

And he says that — along with proper diet and cognitive training — can hopefully keep Alzheimer’s at bay until better treatments and maybe even a cure can arrive.

