The forgotten organ: Kidney health is crucial, yet often neglected

BOISE, Idaho — Kidney health is often ignored, with many people unaware of the importance of their kidneys.

Kidneys are the body's main filtration system, producing vital hormones for the body and helping to create red cells, metabolize vitamin D, and control blood pressure and fluid balance.

About 15 percent of adults in the U.S. have kidney disease, and a third of all Americans are at risk.

Maintaining a good diet, not smoking, and staying physically active can help keep the kidneys healthy. Avoiding regular doses of ibuprofen or naproxen can also help.