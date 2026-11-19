BOISE, Idaho — The liver is the largest solid organ in your body responsible for literally hundreds of different functions.

And when things go bad with your liver, you can be in a world of hurt.

Wellness Wednesday is looking at the amazing liver and how to protect it.

The amazing liver

Some organs you can live without: Gallbladder, Spleen, Thyroid, but your liver is not on that list.

“Our livers are critically important it’s a vital organ with more than 500 functions that people might not be aware of,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, ER doctor with Regence.

It metabolizes nutrients, removes waste, synthesizes proteins, and creates bile, just to name a few.

So Dr. Meltzer says it’s no wonder that liver disease is a top ten cause of death worldwide.

The biggest threat to the liver, says Dr. Meltzer, is alcohol consumption. 3-5 drinks a day, he says, is a dangerous amount. And don’t even get him started on binge drinking.

“You’re turning your liver up to 11; you’re making it work harder, and binge drinking over time will cause chronic liver disease and lead to conditions we talked about like fatty liver disease or cirrhosis and liver cancer,” said Dr. Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says the liver can regenerate itself to some extent and is the only solid organ to do that. But it’s no match for heavy alcohol use. So he says drink in moderation, eat right, exercise, don’t smoke and enjoy a liver that lasts a long time.

