Socialization, moderation and exercise: Keys to aging gracefully in this weeks' Wellness Wednesday.

Aging gracefully, how do people do it? I’m sr. reporter Roland Beres with wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together. And I’ve got tips to get through the golden years in good shape.

When it comes to getting older, staying active is one key to good health.

“The more we learn about aging the more potent exercise seems to be. It’s really a root cause or driving force in good health. There’s different kinds and you gotta chose what’s right for you,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Dr. Meltzer says the old saying of moderation in everything, is pretty much true with a few exceptions

"Moderation in most things you can eat lots of healthy foods. And exercise to some vigorous extent. Certainly when it comes to alcohol and other things like that moderqtion or abstinence is the safest choice,” said Meltzer.

And while diet and exercise are important dr. Meltzer says socialization tops them all.

"The number one driver for longevity was social connectvity people who have had meaningful deep relationships had a greater quantity and quality of life,” said Meltzer.

And that does not include social media.

For Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho News Six.

