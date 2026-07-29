Smoky skies? Stay inside. How to ensure the air inside your home is clean

IDAHO — Nearby wildfires have created unhealthy, smoky skies across the Treasure Valley this week.

While the easiest way to avoid smoke exposure is to stay inside, there are a few things you can do to ensure the air inside your home is clean.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare suggests:



Using a strong air purifier

Clean regularly using fragrance-free or low-odor products

Limiting items in the room that can hold dust, like rugs and stuffed toys

Utilizing an air quality monitor

To see more tips on keeping the air clean and healthy in your home, visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website.

If you can't stay indoors while skies stay smoky, the department recommends you limit physical activity and wear an N-95 mask.

Stay up to date on the latest air quality conditions on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality website.