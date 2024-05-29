Secrets to aging well are hardly a secret: Exercise the mind and the body.

BOISE — In this week's Wellness Wednesday, we look at how Idaho's population is aging and simple tips for staying fit after 60.

Idaho’s population is getting older by the day. Im Roland Beres for wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together. And just because you’re older, doesn’t mean you have to be in bad shape. How to keep that older body and mind sharp.

We’re all getting older, but Idaho’s population is aging at an increased rate, thanks to an influx of retirees.

“The populations we’re seeing most move into idaho are those who are 75-80 and 80-85.”

Yup, and at this rate the US Census Bureau estimates nearly a quarter of Idaho’s population will be over age 60 by the year 2030.

But doctors say 60 can be the new 50… if you exercise.

“Exercise is the best way to ensure we remain not only strong and cardiovascular fit but things like balance acuity of hearing and vision also get attuned as we’re exercising.”

He says consistency makes a difference and it doesn’t have to be hard.

“It doesn’t have to be you know, massive amounts of exercise. We’re talking thirty minutes of a brisk walk.”

But if you want to maintain good balance, mixing in some light weight lifting is key.

“Balance is really important balance is not only a matter of proprioception which is small muscles but strength which is larger muscles and we know that falls are leading cause of morbidity injury and mortality death as we age.”

And Meltzer says don’t forget to train your mind, try new things, read, teach others. All good ways to stay healthier together. For wellness Wednesday, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho news 6.

