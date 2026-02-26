Save your skin! How to avoid bad burns and treat them when they happen.

BOISE — The skin is the body’s largest organ and while it can take all sorts of punishment, burns are not something to mess with

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres and in today’s Wellness Wednesday, how to recognize the severity of burns and when to get medical attention.

An open flame, a pot of boiling water, a hot surface.

All of these are common sources of serious burns.

“Burns we see all the time in the er because they hurt. Burn injuries are incredibly painful,” says Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Imagine pulling a pot of scalding water over your head. It happens to kids a lot. So Dr Meltzer says it’s important to keep pot handles pointed away from the stove edge.

If you get a burn, watch for blistering and deep pain indicating second degree.

And third degree has white charred skin with no pain meaning the nerves were destroyed.

Those types require hospitalization.

For lesser superficial burns.

"Typically apply cool compresses or water don’t recommend directly applying ice,” adds Meltzer.

Also he says take ibuprofen to limit the pain.

And remember, any burn over a large area should always be looked at by a doctor.

For Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho News S

Preventing and caring for burns

