Reduce high blood pressure through proper diet and high potassium foods

BOISE — Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts say reducing sodium intake is one of the most important steps people can take to protect their heart health, and adding potassium-rich foods such as bananas may help.

High blood pressure is often caused or worsened by consuming too much salt. The challenge is that sodium is found in many packaged and processed foods.

Blood pressure and potassium

“If it’s packaged or processed, chances are it’s loaded with sodium,” says Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

The CDC recommends limiting sodium intake to about one teaspoon of salt per day. To help meet that goal, Dr. Meltzer recommends focusing on fresh fruits and vegetables whenever possible and incorporating foods that are high in potassium.

“There is some evidence that optimizing potassium while reducing salt intake probably is a sweet spot for cardiovascular health,” Dr. Meltzer said.

According to the American Heart Association, potassium helps the body flush excess sodium through urine, which can help manage blood pressure levels.

Bananas are one of the most well-known sources of potassium, but other fruits and vegetables also provide the essential nutrient.

Experts caution, however, that increasing potassium intake is not appropriate for everyone. People with kidney disease can experience harmful effects from too much potassium and should consult their doctor before making significant dietary changes.

As part of Wellness Wednesday, health professionals encourage people to talk with their healthcare provider about the best ways to manage blood pressure through diet and lifestyle changes.

