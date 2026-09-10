Red flags to watch for in your kids mental health as they start the new school year.

The new school year is just underway complete with new surroundings, social media and pressure to perform.

So, now is when you might start to notice your kids facing some challenges.

Mental health awareness for students

It’s Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, and today we’re talking about signs to watch out for and how to help.

Experts say sleep, diet and exercise are all key parts of a well structured day for school kids.

And behavioral health specialists say routine is helpful not only for kids but for parents who can tell when something is wrong if a child’s routines get thrown off.

And when that happens?

“Most importantly parents need to be available for their kids your kids likely experiencing some anxiety. Normalize it. That’s ok. That’s appropriate.” said Dr. Mike Franz, medical director of behavioral health for Regence.

Dr. Franz says the most important thing is to listen.

Don’t lecture.

Don’t tell them how they feel or what they should do.

Just offer to help and listen.

“If I start talking too much that’s probably the wrong message you really need to listen first and foremost and again, your child just knowing you’re available can make all the difference to them,” said Dr. Franz.

If problems persist, Dr. Franz says check with your primary physician or school counselors for more help.

For Wellness Wednesday where we’re healthier together, I’m sr. reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

