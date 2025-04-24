Recognizing the symptoms and increasing frequency of Parkinson's disease in today's society.

BOISE — Parkinson's often begins with a mild tremor that worsens over time, and unfortunately, there is currently no cure. As a senior reporter, I'm dedicated to bringing you the latest updates on this significant health issue. Thankfully, advancements in treatment are emerging, and given the rising number of cases, these developments are urgently needed.

Actor Michael J. Fox is surely the most visible Parkinson’s patient since Muhammad Ali. Fox was diagnosed at age 29—34 years ago. Dr. Daniel Meltzer notes, “The thing with Parkinson’s is it’s really pretty common. We don’t think of it among younger people like Michael J. Fox, for example, but more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s.”

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease affecting motor function. “It happens when the brain stem production of dopamine is interrupted,” Dr. Meltzer explains. While the precise reasons for this interruption are not fully understood, the symptoms are more clear. “Parkinson’s is characterized by what’s called a pill-rolling maneuver, so you’ll see a slow tremor in the hand that looks like someone is essentially rolling a pill.”

Dr. Meltzer adds that scientists think some cases of Parkinson’s could be environmentally caused, but there’s also a genetic link. “If you have a family history of Parkinson’s, it’s certainly worth mentioning that to a physician so they track it over time," he said.

Most Parkinson’s patients live normal lifespans, but their quality of life is severely affected. Newly developed medications and even stem cell treatments are showing promise and could someday allow patients to live normal lives. For Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres with Idaho News 6.