Protecting yourself from insect borne diseases

West Nile virus found in Ada and Canyon Counties for two consecutive years

Local doctor discusses insect-borne diseases

Importance of being cautious about other insect-borne diseases

Wellness Wednesday focuses on insect-borne diseases

Promoting health and awareness in the community

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

I'm senior reporter Roland Beres for Wellness Wednesday where we're healthier together... and today... I'm bringing you more from a local doctor... about insect-borne diseases.

For two years in a row... West Nile virus... has been found in Ada and Canyon counties.

But it's not the only insect borne disease...we should be cautious of.

It was just the middle of July when Ada County mosquito abatement found West Nile disease in Southeast Boise.

While no human cases have been detected this year, it's best to play it safe.

"We know there are certain insects in particular which are serious in that they can cause illnesses. They're what we call vectors so they transmit disease and not surprisingly mosquitoes is at the top of the list."

Dr. Daniel Meltzer says Mosquitoes in other parts of the world threaten a quarter billion people a year with malaria.

Fortunately, there is no malaria in Idaho.

But Dr. Meltzer says West Nile is no picnic especially if you are very young or old. So protect yourself.

220 "Longer clothing protect our skin reduce likelihood stung or bitten by a insect and two there are effective and safe sprays sold at most pharmacies. 242 time of day matters too, early morning late night insects more active."

And if you're outside a lot, he says Lyme disease carried by ticks is a concern.

3:13 "if you've been outside near standing water OR in the woods on the trails it is a good idea to check your kids check yourself and check your animals for ticks or other insects."

