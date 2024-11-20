One in four people in Idaho are caregivers, but there are resources to help

BOISE, Idaho — Over 45 million Americans are caregivers, meaning they spend the majority of their time caring for other people — in fact, one in four adults in Idaho are caregivers.



People are now living longer than ever before, even when afflicted with diseases like Alzheimer's, and that can be a difficult burden to bear for friends and family.

So just how many people are doing double duty when it comes to the sandwich generation? The numbers are staggering — and the reality is over 45 million Americans are caregivers, meaning they're spending a majority of their time caring for other people.

In Idaho, one in four is a caregiver — so what's changed? Dr. Meltzer says people are living longer, even when afflicted with diseases like Alzheimer's, and that can be a difficult burden to bear. It's stressful, it can be depressing, it can be socially isolating, and we know that isolation is a social driver and a social risk for health, as well.

According to the AARP, there are 36 billion hours of caregiving every year in the U.S., costing the economy $500 billion in lost revenue. But help is available through places like the Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging.

The good news is in Idaho, we have six area agencies on aging, and those are good resources. We also have an Idaho Caregivers Alliance.

And Dr. Meltzer says just like raising a child, caring for a senior takes a village — get to know your neighbors. And things that we can do are offering to help, whether it's a meal, bringing in mail, taking someone to an appointment, having that caregiver over, perhaps individually or socializing with them and taking them for a walk or just asking how they're doing can go a long way towards community benefit.