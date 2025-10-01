Norovirus season is coming: What you need to know to stay healthy

BOISE, Idaho — Norovirus cases are on the rise. According to the CDC, there are about 2,500 outbreaks each year, with cases peaking in November.

If you’ve ever taken a cruise, you’ve likely noticed strict hand-washing rules around food. That’s because norovirus spreads quickly in tight quarters and can ruin an entire vacation.

“Like a lot of communicable diseases, when we’re in crowded places with other people, we’re more at risk,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

WATCH: No vaccine yet for norovirus, but prevention is key —

Norovirus prevention

Norovirus is extremely contagious. The Cleveland Clinic reports it can survive on hard surfaces for up to two weeks. While bleach solutions can kill the virus, hand sanitizers are less effective, which is why traditional hand washing is recommended.

As for a vaccine, Dr. Meltzer said research is underway but not yet available.

And while it’s often called the “stomach flu,” norovirus is not related to influenza, so flu shots offer no protection.

For now, the best defense is staying clean—and staying close to the bathroom until the illness runs its course.