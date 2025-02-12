Navigating healthcare efficiently: The importance of knowing your options

BOISE, Idaho — The reality is that most people are familiar with the emergency room and it's the safety net, but it's also the most expensive option because of the infrastructure required to manage anything that walks in the door.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer, an ER doctor, suggests that efficient health care begins with your primary doctor, who can be a great source of advice.

He also suggests virtual care, urgent care, and for really desperate cases, emergency care. Your health plan or HR person can also help you track down the level of care you truly need.

Many people end up in the emergency room simply due to unfamiliarity with available care options.

