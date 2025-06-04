Navigating Conversations: How Parents Can Support Teens on Alcohol Choices in this week's Wellness Wednesday

In a world where teen drinking has been on a steady decline since the year 2000, there’s still a significant concern. Senior reporter Roland Beres highlights the importance of continued vigilance among parents and teens to keep this trend going.

Experts are pondering why today’s teens are opting for alcohol less often, speculating that easy access to distractions through the internet, marijuana, and vaping plays a role. “Teens and young adults have access to more distractions so it's not just 'let's find some alcohol and go sit in a field somewhere,'” shares Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Nevertheless, alcohol remains a prevalent issue, with 5.5 million youth aged 12 to 20 having consumed alcohol in the last month. Dr. Meltzer elaborates on the concerning statistics, stating, “If you look at binge drinking once a month or more, the numbers are between one million and three million kids per month.”

He warns that despite the decline, alcohol is often at the core of many dangerous situations. “Whether it’s from homicide, drinking and driving, falling, altercations, drowning—alcohol is a precipitant in so many traumatic events in our youth that we really have to continue to focus on it.”

From a parental perspective, he stresses the necessity of open conversations with teens. It’s crucial to explain that avoiding alcohol is the best choice, yet if they choose to drink, they must take precautions. “If you ever think about getting into a car, number one, do not. Number two, please call me. Or number three, call a friend. Or number four, use a ride-share app and get yourself home,” he advises, emphasizing that support should be available even if a teen prefers not to disclose details.

Dr. Meltzer also notes the risks associated with alcohol use during adolescence, highlighting how it can hinder neurodevelopment. This reinforces the reasons behind the legal drinking age being set at 21.

