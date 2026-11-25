BOISE (KIVI) — Winter is here and that means dry and itchy skin is likely to follow.

It’s Wellness Wednesday and today we’re looking at why that happens and why it’s so important to protect your skin.

When it’s cold out, people crank up the heat, the humidity goes down, and even hot showers that feel so good can combine to create dry and itchy skin.

Dr. Daniel Meltzer says that can lead to more serious problems.

“That causes the skin to break down and not only be irritated but it sets the skin up for infection because those cuts we have from scratching so hard allow all kinds of organisms to come in and set people up for skin infections.”

It’s especially bad for older people whose skin is getting thinner.

Meltzer recommends using cool compresses and topical drugs like antihistamines to prevent or battle the itch. Also, use plenty of moisturizers.

Some are better for the skin than others so ask for advice.

“Physician offices will often have recommendations for products that are safe and well tested and the composition of those has ingredients that are safe and effective for our skin,” says Dr. Meltzer.

Don’t forget… your lips have no oil glands so, Dr. Meltzer suggests applying broad spectrum lip balm every two hours to prevent chapping.

